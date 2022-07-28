      Weather Alert

Newly named Aberdeen Fire Chief no longer wants role

Jul 28, 2022 @ 7:00am

It was announced on Wednesday that 4 days before he was expected to start, the recently named Aberdeen Fire Chief has pulled his name from the position.


John Clark had been named as the new Aberdeeen Fire Chief earlier this month, filling the role previously held by Tom Hubbard.

Clark currently holds a position as Fire Chief of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue. He has served in that role since March 2020, according to the NWFR website.

He was expected to begin his role as of August 1.

At this time, it is not known if the city will look at other candidates who had been in consideration for the role, or re-open the position nationwide.

