New year, new hours at local libraries

Timberland Regional Library announced that with the new year comes new hours at some branches.
Beginning this week, Timberland Regional Library locations have updated hours with some branches opening earlier and/or staying open later during the week and weekend.
Officials tell KXRO that this change comes as part of an effort to “expand and adapt library access to the needs of local communities”.
TRL locations with hours changes are:
Operating hours for all TRL locations can be found on the New Year, New Hours information page at TRL.org, and on individual location pages.
