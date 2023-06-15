New website for Pacific County Emergency Management

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced that its new web site www.pcema.info is now live.

PCEMA had previously not had a web presence since January.

The new website is said to be “a dynamic and modern place for individuals to get Pacific County specific and general emergency management information”.

The site is open to the public, but it is under construction and additional links and functionality will be added over time.

Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall says that the site is adaptive for both computer and mobile devices, and he wants it to be as customer friendly and usable as possible.

Information is scheduled to be added on an ongoing basis and the public is invited to look for up to date information links and tools “to help our community to be as resilient as possible”.

Questions and comments can be submitted through the site or by reaching out to Director Scott McDougall at [email protected] or Admin Assistant Marcelina Medina at [email protected] or by calling their office at 360-875-9338.