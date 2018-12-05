New Washington State Patrol K9 team comes to Hoquiam

The Washington State Patrol has a new K9 team in Hoquiam.

The State Patrol says their newest narcotics K9 team of Trooper Benjamin Bryan and his 1-year-old K9 Kyha graduated Tuesday.

The new Hoquiam based K9 team adds to the district’s current narcotics K9 team in Bremerton.

Trooper Bryan and Kyha, a German Shepard bred in Thurston County, graduated after completing nine weeks of K9 handler training at the WSP training academy in Shelton.

They followed up the academy work with a week-long K9 coaching trip in Grays Harbor and Mason counties.

While the K9 teams are based in Hoquiam and Bremerton, they will be seen working throughout District 8 as needed.