New transit schedules start Monday and free fares have been extended

Jul 2, 2020 @ 6:52am

Hoquiam, WA – Grays Harbor Transit will start new schedules on Monday and free fares have been extended.

Grays Harbor Transit tells KXRO that new Monday through Friday schedules are set to begin on Monday, July 6th.

The free fares have been extended until August 3rd.

They say that essential trip demand response trips only for Oakville, Taholah, and Woodlawn will end on Sunday July 5th.

Face masks are required and Grays Harbor Transit says social distancing is encouraged per state recommendations.

They say that when the destination sign displays “this bus is full”, passengers have the option of boarding or waiting for the next bus.

Find the new schedules at https://www.ghtransit.com/Bus-Schedules-Maps

