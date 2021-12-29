New system in place for Concealed Pistol Licenses in Grays Harbor

As of this week, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new on-line application process for Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPL) called Permitium.
Renewal and replacement requests are made and paid for through this system.
New applicants will apply and pay through this system and will also make an appointment to have fingerprints taken at the sheriff’s office.
According to officials, this system saves hours of staff time entering information and assisting citizens.
The following requirements must be met to obtain a Concealed Pistol License through the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office:
You can access be able to access the application process by visiting our website and clicking on Concealed Pistol License: https://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/sheriff/concealed_pistol_license.php