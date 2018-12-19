New Superior Court Judge coming to Pacific County

Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Judge Donald J. Richter to the Pacific and Wahkiakum County Superior Court.

Richter replaces Judge Doug Goelz, who will retire at the end of the year.

According to Inslee’s office, Richter spent the past four and a half years as a deputy county prosecutor in Pacific and Cowlitz Counties, most recently working as the chief deputy prosecutor in Pacific County.

“In his current role, he has helped stand up and support a successful drug court that benefits both the participants and the community as a whole.”

Richter also previously worked as a criminal defense attorney and prosecutor in Spokane County. When he worked as a legal intern in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Richter performed extensive pro bono work as a member of the Volunteer Lawyer Program, assisting individuals in a broad range of family law matters.

“Don has earned a solid reputation among his peers as a compassionate, thoughtful attorney with a big heart and strong sense of justice,” Inslee said. “He has a wealth of trial experience, and I look forward to him continuing his public service in Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties.”

Inslee highlighted Richter’s outreach, saying that he is heavily involved in his community in North Pacific County.

He earned his law degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane and bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University.

He will begin in early 2019.