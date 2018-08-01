New South Bend Elementary School plans move forward in summer

South Bend Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara gave an update on the progress so far on a new elementary school building for the South Bend School District, as well as other changes at the site.

Tienhaara says that it has been a busy summer working on the new school and a lot of items have moved forward over the last 2 months. He says that after they hired Erickson McGovern Architects of Tacoma to work on the project, they have met several times with the South Bend planning teams, staff, and the board in putting together “initial education specifications” for the building.

The architects are are currently working on both initial building and foundation design, as well as overall layout of the facility.

Earlier this month, Tienhaara says that he was on hand for the sale of voter approved bonds at Piper Jaffray in Seattle. He says that the bonds are scheduled to close in early August and that the proceeds from the bond sale will provide the voter approved $4.95 million to be used toward construction.

In addition to these items, the school has also been working closely with consultants and the City of South Bend to work through any permitting and environmental work.

The final design and costs for the project will be unveiled once work to prepare for construction continues.

Tienhaara says that in addition to the building plans, work on site is being done in multiple other areas.

This includes new roofs on a number of buildings, additional work to prepare the new baseball facility, and the replacement of over 300 ft of electrical power lines and moving these lines underground. The lines are almost 40 years old, according to the school, and have failed. This project is funded through a grant secured by the school district.