New signs alongside 101 and 107 set up for WSDOT projects

Cosmopolis, WA – As work prepares to start on both the Chehalis River Bridge on SR 107 and SR 101 at Cosi Hill, the Washington State Department of Transportation is setting up signs for drivers.

At this time, these signs are covered, leading to questions from listeners.

Speaking with WSDOT, they told KXRO that the signs are covered as the projects approach. Signs near SR 107 warn drivers of any oversized or overweight vehicles that they need to use another route.

“We know these are two projects the community is eager for us to address,” said WSDOT Project Engineer John Romero who is overseeing both construction contracts. “We are ready to get to work and appreciate the public’s patience – especially those traveling to and from Pacific Ocean beaches during the summer months.”

The speed limit in the area of the Chehalis River Bridge dropped to 25 mph at the beginning of this month in preparation for the rehabilitation.

Speed will be reduced though the work zone as crews begin efforts to rehabilitate the 58-year-old bridge. Full work will begin soon and continue until winter 2020.

Rognlin’s, Inc. crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have already begun their efforts to rehabilitate the 58-year-old bridge outside Montesano. These crews will replace the timber on the south approach of the bridge, install modern safety rails, and paint the bridge’s steel structure.

During construction, the bridge will remain open to local traffic although one-way alternating traffic and occasional night and full weekend closures are expected.

All other traffic will be detoured around the bridge during construction.

Work to stabilize SR 101 on Cosi Hill will also be starting this summer.

According to WSDOT;

“This section of US 101, also known as Cosi Hill, has a history of slides reoccurring under the highway. It has become not cost-effective to continue repaving the roadway until further earthwork can be done. This project aims to address just that.”

In December of 2015. the rough sloughed away and the Washington State Department of Transportation combined the lanes, reducing the speed limit and adding gravel to mediate the issues.

The announcement of a contractor is pending, although Rognlin’s Inc. is listed as the low bidder.

As part of the plan, crews will drill 4′ diameter holes nearly 50′ deep and fill in the remaining sections with rock in an effort to stabilize this stretch of highway. Approximately 600 shafts will form a buttress to support the highway while addressing ongoing drainage concerns.

Construction is anticipated to begin in June.

During the work, drivers will see day and night construction with single lane closures beginning summer 2019 through fall 2020.

As a reminder, traffic fines double in work zones and cannot be reduced, suspended, or waived.

WSDOT also states; Drivers who remove, evade, or hit safety devices on purpose can be found guilty of roadway worker endangerment. This is classified as a gross misdemeanor with a 60-day license suspension. You can read about these laws at: