New rules for fishing guides brings new ad-hoc committee; candidates needed
Olympia, WA – The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife will begin requiring fishing guides to provide new information about their catches and locations they fish, and applications are now open for an ad-hoc group to advise with the department on further rules.
Ina release, WDFW is asking for applications to serve on a new committee that advises the department specifically on the commercial fishing guide industry.
Up to 12 individuals from the guiding industry will be chosen for two-year terms that begin in September, although the committee may be extended beyond two years if needed.
Candidates have until Aug. 27 to apply.
Members of this ad-hoc committee will initially provide input on the implementation of a new monthly reporting requirement for commercial guides, said Kelly Cunningham, acting director of WDFW’s fish program.
“Beyond that, we want to work with the guide industry to gain a better understanding of their perspective in an effort to improve opportunity,” Cunningham said.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, fishing guides will provide WDFW with information such as the date and location of each guided fishing trip, the number of anglers onboard, and the number and type of fish species caught per trip.
“We’re looking for advisors who will help us review logbook data and provide the guiding industry’s perspective on fisheries,” Cunningham said. “We’d like to establish a group that includes both part-time and full-time guides and industry representatives from the various fisheries around the state.”
Initially, the advisory group will meet monthly (beginning in September) to ensure timely implementation of the new logbook requirements next year. After the first six months, meetings will be held on a quarterly basis.
Letters of interest must include the following information:
- Candidate’s name, address, telephone number, and email address.
- Relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve as a member of the advisory group.
- Effectiveness in communication, including methods the candidate would use to relay information to regional constituents.
Applications are due by 5 p.m., Aug. 27, and can be emailed to Raquel Crosier at Raquel.Crosier@dfw.wa.gov. Written applications can also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Attn: Raquel Crosier, 600 Capitol Way N, Olympia, WA 98501-1091.
