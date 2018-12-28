New Registered Sex Offender moves to Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department say that a Level 3 Sex Offender with a high risk to re-offend has moved to Aberdeen.

According to their release, 30 year old Rodney Lee Thayer has moved into the 900 Block of W Heron Street in Aberdeen.

Thayer was convicted in 2009 of Communicating with Minor for Immoral Purposes and Child Molestation 3rd Degree in Mason County

Superior Court.

In 2014, he was also convicted of Assault 3rd Degree with Sexual Motivation in Mason County Superior Court.

Thayer is not wanted by police at this time and has served the sentence imposed to him by the courts and has notified the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office of his new residence.

The Aberdeen Police Department has no legal authority to direct where a sex or kidnapping offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, a offender is constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.

At the time of this release, there are over 19,000 sex or kidnapping offenders who have registered (since 02/28/90) and are currently living in Washington State. Approximately 400 of these are registered to Grays Harbor County addresses and approximately 150 are registered to addresses within Aberdeen.

In their release, APD says;

“Sex and kidnapping offenders have always lived in our communities; but it wasn’t until passage of the Community Protection Act of 1990 (which mandates sex and kidnapping offender registration) that law enforcement even knew where they were living. In many cases, law enforcement is now able to share that information with you. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex or kidnapping offenders will not be tolerated.

Further, such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notifications. We believe the only person who wins if community notification ends is the sex or kidnapping offender, since they derive their power through secrecy.”