New Raymond ambulances funded through Emergency Rural Health Care Grant

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that USDA is expanding access to health care for more than 5 million people living in 39 states and Puerto Rico as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

“During one of the most critical times in our nation’s history, the Biden-Harris Administration responded to deliver immediate economic relief and ensure rural people have access to quality health care,” Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grants are helping strengthen rural America’s health care infrastructure to build for the future.”

USDA is awarding $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation.

These grants will help 172 rural health care organizations expand critical services.

Locally, the City of Raymond is receiving $459,200 to purchase two ambulances and equipment as a way to improve reliability, response time, and ease of decontamination of the units. It was said by the USDA that this funding has the potential to impact approximately 8,700 people.

The nationwide investments are intended to help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and Tribes solve regional rural health care challenges.

The investments USDA is announcing will expand health care services in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.

This funding is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.