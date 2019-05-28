New Q-Mart in Hogan’s Corner brings roadwork

Ocean Shores, WA – Drivers in the North Beach may have crossed through construction projects at Hogan’s Corner over the last few weeks, with increased traffic over the weekend.

In comments to KXRO, residents have been asking about what the project currently underway outside the Ocean Shores limits will be and what to expect.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the improvements next to SR 109 are being done by a private developer for the Quinault Indian Nation.

The work is meant to be in preparation for the upcoming Hogan’s Corner Q-Mart store.

Drivers will continue to encounter occasional lane and shoulder closures during weekday daytime hours through late September 2019.

WSDOT states that the work includes intersection improvements, new turn lanes and utility relocation.

