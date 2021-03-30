      Weather Alert

New President for Quinault Indian Nation

Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:42am

Taholah, WA – The Quinault Indian Nation has a new President.

Former President Fawn Sharp posted that Guy Capoeman is the new Quinault Indian Nation President.

She said “I’m positive Guy will bring new energy, ideas, and vision to the table and there’s no doubt in my mind Quinault will continue to grow under his leadership.”

According to the Quinault Indian Nation website the elections took place on Saturday.  

Sharp also announced that she will now be serving as the Vice-President.

In her post she congratulated the rest of the newly elected Business Committee members and said “I’m truly honored and excited to serve with you during this next term!”

Also On KXRO
Biofuel facility could be coming to Grays Harbor
Aberdeen superintendent announces leadership changes for 2021-2022
Aberdeen schools will implement 4-day-a-week schedule for all grades
Aberdeen Spring Clean Up program coming next month
Veteran Vaccination Site open this Saturday in Aberdeen