New Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen

On Saturday, two new young women earned the titles of Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen.

Grace Aiken, a 19-year-old Elma High School graduate and Washington State University student was named Miss Grays Harbor. Her social impact initiative for the competition is W.A.G.S. (Winning Academically & Growing Students).

W.A.G.S. is a program started by Grace and her sister Kaya Aiken to assist young students with reading and learning skills.

Grace will be taking her social impact initiative and the Miss Grays Harbor title to the Miss Washington stage on June 28/29.

The new Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen is 15-year-old Montesano student Kathyrn Thomas .

Thomas chose to highlight Alzheimer’s and Dementia Awareness as her social impact initiative on Saturday night after seeing the impacts.

Kathryn will be promoting that cause through the year at local events and will compete at Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen on May 25-26