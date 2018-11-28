New manual to help with tsunami vertical evacuation proposals

A new manual will help communities with tsunami vertical evacuation proposals.

Earthquake Program Manager Maximilian Dixon with the Washington Emergency Management Division has been working with Ocean Shores city officials for months to help them move forward with plans to design and construct a vertical evacuation structure.

According to the Washington Emergency Management Division, Dixon, working with researchers at the University of Washington, has developed a manual that will help any coastal city, county, or tribal entity figure out what it would take to design and then build a similar project.

The manual will help people work with their local governments through different funding mechanisms that could be used for construction and design.

In June, the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe received $2.2 million in federal funding to help pay for the construction of a safe refuge.

This was the first time funding from FEMA had gone toward construction of a vertical evacuation structure in Washington state.

More information can be found at https://www.mil.wa.gov/blog/news/post/new-manual-will-help-communities-with-tsunami-vertical-evacuation-proposals