New land could be added at Grayland Beach State Park
At a virtual meeting this week, the Washington Sate Parks Commission will consider adding property next to the Grayland Beach approach.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold their next regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17 virtually, but will still be making decisions regarding regional projects.
Because of restrictions in place under the governor’s Safe Start guidelines, the Commission has changed their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 16 and 17 in Pullman to a one-day online meeting.
The meeting will be held via WebEx with a call-in option for those who cannot access the online stream.
Commission action includes:
- Approval of the sale of excess timber from forest health thinning along the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail near Cle Elum.
- Evaluation of mission alignment and ranking of projects for grant funding through the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.
- Authorization to acquire the Wicklund property next to the Grayland Beach Ocean Beach Approach.
- Approval of the 2021 Supplemental Operating Budget request.
State Parks is looking to purchase the Grayland property in an effort for long-term preservation of shoreline resources.
Properties originally authorized identified included 315 small lots near the park, although attempts to purchase much of that land was unsuccessful.
The Wicklund property is located directly south and adjacent to the approach and consists of three tax parcels totaling about 5 acres with almost 115 feet of ocean frontage.
The commission also will hear updates and reports from executive leadership, including a 2020 summer season operations report.
WHAT
Bi-monthly commission meeting
WHO
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
WHEN
9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
WHERE
WebEx
WebEx attendee link
Phone
US Toll: (415) 655-0001
Seattle Toll: (206) 207-1700
Meeting Access Code: 133 404 8199
The commission has six regular meetings a year in pre-determined locations around the state. A complete agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment, is available on State Parks’ website.