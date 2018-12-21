New hours for Aberdeen Police Department

The Aberdeen Police Department will change their front office hours in 2019.

Police Chief Steve Shumate tells KXRO that effective January 1, there will be a change in the availability of support staff in the lobby of the department.

Currently, the lobby is open from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, but starting in 2019 the lobby will be open from 9am to 5pm, excluding recognized holidays .

Shumate says that the change in hours is necessary to allow staff dedicated time to handle various office related tasks.

Citizens will still have access to a phone near the entrance to the lobby to call the Grays Harbor Communications Center for service at any time of the day or night.

The doors to the lobby will still be opened at 7am Monday through Friday with access to a lobby phone for the same purpose.

Anyone who needs to speak to an officer after hours or on the weekend can call the Grays Harbor Radio non-emergency number 360-533-8765 or 911, and an officer will be dispatched to contact you.