New death added to Grays Harbor COVID-19 count
Grays Harbor, WA – A new death was added to Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count.
According to the Grays Harbor Public Health Website, one new death was confirmed for October.
They also reported that one death previously announced in September has been reclassified as a non-COVID-19 death and has been removed from the death count.
That leaves Grays Harbor’s total COVID-19 death count at 11.
There were 18 new cases in the latest numbers and as of this morning, Grays Harbor Public Health says there are 113 active cases and 217 active contact investigations.
There was only one new contact listed in the latest report.
Grays Harbor’s total case amount now sits at 665 with 1,212 total contact investigations.
Grays Harbor Public Health considers a case or contact to be “active” while they are still under isolation or quarantine.
Cases with improved symptoms are no longer active 10 days after their first symptoms began or from their test date if they did not develop symptoms.
Contacts who do not develop symptoms are no longer active 14 days after their last exposure to a person confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection.