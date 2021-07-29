      Weather Alert

*NEW DATE* Jaime Herrera Beutler to Host Telephone Town Hall August 17

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:17am

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced the details of her rescheduled live telephone town hall. The new date and time will be Tuesday, August 17 @ 5:30PM Pacific Standard Time.

All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Jaime as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.

 

Event: Rescheduled live telephone town hall with Jaime Herrera Beutler

 
Updated Date & Time: Tuesday, August 17 @ 5:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Standard Time

 
How to participate: Residents can join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.

 

 

Also On KXRO
Police looking for man after armed robbery
70-year-old motorcycle rider dies following accident
South Bend removing Indians; announces name going forward
2nd armed robbery attempt reported on SR 109
Multiple county health officers encourage continued masking; Grays Harbor included
Connect With Us Listen To Us On