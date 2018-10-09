New Central Park traffic light coming soon

A new traffic light is scheduled to be active in Central Park starting next week.

The Washington Department of Transportation tells KXRO that the signal at US 12 and Clemons Road will go into service at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, after final striping occurs.

In the release, it says that crosswalk striping, turn arrows, and pavement markings will be installed early next week.

While that work is underway, drivers can expect single-lane closures in both directions of US 12.

The new signal will be similar to the light at Junction City and will be “demand-activated”. As vehicle on Clemons Road come to a stop, the light will be triggered. In addition, a new acceleration lane will be added to the westbound lane.

The project was funded by Waste Connections.

This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Inquiries about the signal should be directed to Wes Gavett from Waste Connections, Inc. at Weston.Gavett@WasteConnections.com or 360-695-4858.