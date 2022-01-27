New bathroom and fencing coming to Pioneer Park

At their Wednesday meeting, the Aberdeen City Council approved the construction of a new restroom facility and fencing at Pioneer Park in South Aberdeen.
In a report, it states that this action follows grant funding from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.
This funding was applied for as part of their Youth Athletic Facilities grant program to remodel the Little League Field at the park.
Parks & Recreation Director Stacie Barnum said during the meeting that additional funding to complete the project came in from local sources.
Following the award to Aberdeen for the grant, the city received a quote for a new restroom building, engineering, and installation for the amount of $226,062 and a quote on the new fencing for $22,688.64.
While the city will pay for the construction of the additions, the grant funding will provide reimbursement for both the new restroom and for the fencing.