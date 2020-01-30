      Weather Alert

Nespelem woman totals car overnight; blocks traffic on Highway 12

Jan 30, 2020 @ 6:39am

Highway 12 was blocked for an hour and a half overnight as a car drove into the median.

The Washington State Patrol reports that an 18-year-old Nespelem, WA woman was driving east on State Route 12 around 2am this morning when she left the roadway.

When the woman’s 2014 Chevy Malibu went off the road, it struck the cable barrier, totalling the vehicle.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

The Nespelem woman is facing charges for speeding and for not wearing a seatbelt.

