Nelson begins role as Chairman of the Board for the American Association of Port Authorities
Photo modified by KXRO
Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director Gary Nelson has officially begun his role as Chairman of the Board for the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).
His term will last for one year.
The AAPA represents more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Nelson stated, “Trade, transportation and infrastructure unite our industry and the communities we serve. I look forward to working with AAPA’s membership and staff to bring awareness to our vital industry and help advance the important issues we face today”.
It was announced in March that Nelson was unanimously elected as the Chairman, placed in the role at AAPA’s 108th Annual Convention in Norfolk, VA.
Nelson joined the Port of Grays Harbor in 2000, working with port customers, staff, as well as state and federal agencies and the local community in an effort to expand and improve the Port. During his time has seen growth in cargo, investments, and business activity, according to a release from the local taxing authority.
“We applaud Gary’s commitment to serving the entire port industry and are confident he will be an asset to AAPA and its members over the next year,” stated Port Commission President Stan Pinnick.
“As AAPA’s chairman for the 2019-20 activity year, Gary Nelson brings a unique and valuable perspective to the role. Gary’s a seasoned port administrator with an excellent management background in the private sector and proven abilities in the international trade arena. I’m excited to work with Gary in this next chapter of the association as we demonstrate to the public and policymakers the enormous economic impact of the port industry throughout the Western Hemisphere,” said Chris Conner, AAPA’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Nelson will serve as AAPA’s Chairman for a one-year term. He also chairs the association’s U.S. delegation.
More information on the AAPA is available at aapa-ports.org.
Information on the Port of Grays Harbor is available at portofgraysharbor.com or satsop.com.