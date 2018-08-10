Need a solo road trip? Hoquiam is ranked as one of the best in the nation for one.

Hoquiam was ranked as one of the top solo roadtrip destinations in the nation, according to CarRentals.com.

The list, posted as a blog featuring “8 Solo Road Trip Destinations” rates each of the locations with “an emoji ranking system based on adventure, affordability and cultural experiences”.

Chris Killen, the author of the list told KXRO,”The scenic drives near Hoquiam allow you to clear your head at a moment’s notice. It’s small, quiet, peaceful, friendly, and beautiful.”

In the rankings, the website, a member of the Expedia family, ranked destinations by using emojis;

– The dollar sign emoji denoting how affordable the destination is. – The number of climber emojis denoting the amount of adventurous opportunities within the destination. – The number of globe emojis denoting the amount of cultural experiences that are on offer in each destination.

In the blog, Hoquiam earned;

Price –

Adventure –

Culture –

The article states, “Getting lost in the Pacific Northwest during a solo road trip is a fantastic idea. You deserve some “me time” and the town of Hoquiam is a perfect place for that. Clear your head with a loop around the Olympic Peninsula via U.S. Route 101. The road snakes along coastal cliffs and winds through dense green forests, providing you with ample opportunities to take the perfect Instagram picture. Then head back to town and see a show at the 7th Street Theater.”

Hoquiam is featured at the top of the list, above locations such as Ogden, UT, Oshkosh, WI, and Chattanooga, TN.