NB PAWS holding vaccination clinic in Montesano on July 14

North Beach PAWS, the all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter headquartered outside Ocean Shores, is conducting its third low-cost vaccination clinic of 2024 on Sunday, July 14, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Montesano Farm & Home with assistance from Brady Veterinary Hospital.

Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies and FVRCP for cats.

Flea treatment for cats will also be available for $20.

North Beach PAWS recently held vaccination clinics in Rochester and Westport where approximately 100 animals received vaccinations and/or microchips.

Veterinarians and veterinary technicians from Brady Veterinary Hospital, along with numerous volunteers, will be on hand to administer the clinic.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the event is first-come, first-served. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

Washington State law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

Remaining North Beach PAWS 2024 Vaccination Clinics:

Sunday, July 14 at Montesano Farm & Home from 1 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 in Aberdeen at Interstate Honda from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 in Ocean Shores at ACE Hardware from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anyone needing more information should call 360.660.4660 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.

ABOUT NORTH BEACH PAWS

North Beach PAWS (501(c)(3)) is an all-volunteer no-kill animal shelter headquartered in Hoquiam, Grays Harbor County, Washington. Co-founded in 2002 by longtime Ocean Shores resident Lorna Valdez, North Beach PAWS is committed to saving the lives of homeless and unwanted dogs and cats by providing shelter or foster care and seeking permanent loving homes for them. North Beach PAWS promotes the spaying and neutering of dogs and cats in order to reduce over population, is dedicated to educating the community to create responsible pet guardianship and seeks justice for animals that are victims of abuse.

Donations are welcome at northbeachpaws.org/donate.