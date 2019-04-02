Navy looks to extend Olympic Peninsula training beyond 2020

The Navy is looking to continue training over Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula beyond 2020 and options for the public to comment on their plans are open.
In a release, the U.S. Navy released a draft supplement to their 2015 Northwest Training and Testing (NWTT) Final Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) to reassess the potential environmental impacts associated with conducting proposed ongoing and future activities within the NWTT Study Area.
“Military readiness activities include training and research, development, testing, and evaluation activities, referred to as “training and testing.” The Navy welcomes substantive public comments on the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS.”
In their proposal, the Navy is looking to conduct training and testing at sea and in airspace within the region beyond 2020. This would include the use of sonar and explosives in the water to mitigate marine species. These activities are similar to those conducted in the area for decades and analyzed in the 2015 document. They say this may also include testing based on new vessels, aircraft, and weapons systems.
In the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS, the Navy tells KXRO that they have added new information, such as more recent marine mammal data and information, and updated the environmental analyses as appropriate.
“The Navy prepared the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS to support the issuance of federal regulatory permits and authorizations under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.”
The area that would be tested in remains the same from the 2015 NWTT Final EIS/OEIS and would include portions of northern Grays Harbor and areas along the coastline.
The comment period is open through May 28, 2019, and a number of open house meetings have been scheduled. At this time no local meetings have been scheduled, although documents are available for review at the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Timberland Libraries.
All comments must be postmarked or received online by May 28, 2019, for consideration in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS. All comments submitted during the public comment period will become part of the public record, and substantive comments will be addressed in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS.
Comments may be submitted online at www.NWTTEIS.com, at the public meetings, or by mail to:
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest
Attention: NWTT Supplemental EIS/OEIS Project Manager
3730 N. Charles Porter Ave.
Building 385
Oak Harbor, WA 98278-3500
Visit the project website at www.NWTTEIS.com to download the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS, view other project information, and submit substantive comments online.
The Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS is also available for review at the following locations:
Washington:
- Everett Main Library
- Gig Harbor Library
- Jefferson County Library, Port Hadlock
- Kitsap Regional Library, Poulsbo
- Kitsap Regional Library, Sylvan Way, Bremerton
- North Olympic Library System, Forks Branch
- Lopez Island Library
- Oak Harbor Public Library
- Port Angeles Main Library
- Port Townsend Public Library
- San Juan Island Library
- Timberland Regional Library, Aberdeen
- Timberland Regional Library, Hoquiam
Oregon:
- Astoria Public Library
- Driftwood Public Library
- Newport Public Library
- Oregon State University, Guin Library Hatfield Marine Science Center
- Tillamook Main Library
Northern California:
- Fort Bragg Branch Library
- Humboldt County Public Library, Arcata Branch Library
- Humboldt County Public Library, Eureka Main Library
- Redwood Coast Senior Center
Southeastern Alaska:
- Juneau Public Library, Downtown Branch
- Ketchikan Public Library
Open house public meetings:
The Navy will hold eight open house public meetings to provide information, answer questions, and give the public an opportunity to comment on the Draft Supplemental EIS/OEIS. The public may arrive at any time between 5 and 8 p.m., as there will not be a presentation or formal oral comment session. A stenographer will be available for the public to facilitate one-on-one oral comments; written comments can be submitted at any time during the meetings.
The open house public meetings will be held at the following locations:
* Download the ICS file and import the event into your calendar application.
WASHINGTON
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Hampton Inn Seattle/Everett Downtown Salish Room
2931 W. Marine View Drive
Everett, Wash.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Ridgetop Middle School Cafeteria
10600 Hillsboro Drive NW
Silverdale, Wash.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
Friday, April 26, 2019
Naval Elks Lodge #353
131 E. First St.
Port Angeles, Wash.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
OREGON
Monday, April 29, 2019
Astoria High School Student Commons
1001 W. Marine Drive
Astoria, Ore.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Newport Performing Arts Center Lobby
777 W. Olive St.
Newport, Ore.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Red Lion Hotel Eureka Ballroom
1929 Fourth St.
Eureka, Calif.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
Friday, May 3, 2019
Dana Grey Elementary School Multipurpose Room
1197 Chestnut St.
Fort Bragg, Calif.
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
SOUTHEASTERN ALASKA
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Ted Ferry Civic Center Naha and Alava Bays
888 Venetia Ave.
Ketchikan, Alaska
Add to calendar: iCal/Outlook*, Google
Individuals requiring reasonable accommodations, please contact Ms. Julianne Stanford, Public Affairs Officer, at 360-396-1630 or julianne.stanford@navy.mil.
The Navy will accept comments throughout the public comment period from March 29, 2019, to May 28, 2019. Comments may be submitted online at www.NWTTEIS.com, at the public meetings, or by mail to:
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest
Attention: NWTT Supplemental EIS/OEIS Project Manager
3730 N. Chatles Porter Ave.
Building 385, Admin, Room 216
Oak Harbor, WA 98278-5000
All comments must be postmarked or received online by May 28, 2019, for consideration in the Final Supplemental EIS/OEIS. Additional information is also available at www.NWTTEIS.com.