Native American Classic comes to GHC

Grays Harbor College will host the Native American Classic this month.

The 2 day event will take place on October 19th & 20th at the Aberdeen High School, featuring multiple basketball games as well as a basketball camp open to all ages.

Grays Harbor College Choker Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matthew Vargas told KXRO that admission to the basketball camp on Saturday, October 20 will be free for tribal members or $20 for non-tribal participants.

On Friday and Saturday , games featuring GHC, a Native All Star team, Multnomah University, “Chipper Fam”, and Buckman will all take place.

Admission to the games will be $5, or $3 with a student ID.

The school askes that parents pre-register their children for the basketball camp by emailing NativeAmericanClassic@ghc.edu.

We sat down with players Zach Cain of the Quinault Indian Nation and Sophie Blodgett of the Shoshone and Yakama tribal nations, as well as Coach Vargas and Choker Women’s Basketball Coach Chad Allan to talk about the event.