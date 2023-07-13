National Night Out returning August 1

National Night Out events are going to be happening throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific County on Tuesday, August 1, with numerous local police departments announcing they would be taking part.

The National Night Out Against Crime is held on the first Tuesday in August each year, with cities and communities locally joining others across the country to raise awareness of local crime and build stronger communities.

National Night Out was started in 1984 as a way to build strong neighborhood watches and let neighborhoods find a way to join together at once to send a message to criminals that they are organized.

The annual event is an opportunity for community members to get to know one another and build networks of communication about what is happening in the neighborhood.

Local parks, streets, and yards will be filled with residents as they share stories and join neighbors in an effort to make their area safer for everyone.

There are no specific requirements on how a National Night Out event takes place that night, but officials encourage residents to participate and get to know their neighbors and local law enforcement.

“All you need to do is host a block party, invite your neighbors, and get to know each other better!” said the Hoquiam Police Department

Local police, fire, and city officials will be out in the cities joining residents in their communities.

Residents planning to host a local event are asked to notify and coordinate with their local officials.