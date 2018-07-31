National Night Out 2018: Locations List

National Night Out Against Crime is Tuesday, August 7, and cities and communities throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific County will join others across the country to raise awareness of local crime in the is the 35th year for National Night Out.

Local parks and streets will be filled with residents as they share stories and join their neighbors in an effort to make their area safer for everyone. National Night Out was started as a way to build strong neighborhood watches and let neighborhoods find a way to join together at once to send a message to criminals that they are organized.

Local police, fire, and city officials will be out in the cities joining residents in their communities.

Hoquiam Police Department said, “National Night Out provides an opportunity for our community members to get to know one another and build strong networks of communication about what is happening in the neighborhood. Public Officials, Police Officers, Firefighters and Crime Watch volunteers from Hoquiam will drop in at each block party to visit and talk about important crime prevention and general safety tips.”

This year, the Brady Volunteer Fire Association announced they will be holding an event

They told KXRO “This event hits close to home this year after our station was hit by burglars in May, something some people never recover from after their trust and privacy are violated”.

If you would like to host a party and want to make sure you get a visit from police/ fire or city personnel, contact your local police department to be added to their list.



City Location Times Host Grays Harbor Aberdeen Leisure Manor 6-9pm* Patricia Graves Aberdeen 514 Bel Air 6-9pm* Randy Ross Aberdeen 1319 Bel Air 6-9pm* Larson’s Aberdeen 2218 Cherry 6-9pm* Greg Mickelson Aberdeen 8th and Jeffries 6-9pm* Christine Peck Aberdeen 1600 Harborview Highland Heights 6-9pm* Arlene Torgerson Aberdeen 2010 and 2011 Isabel 6-9pm* Tony Williams Aberdeen 420 N. Broadway (Presbyterian Church) 6-9pm* Aries Light Aberdeen 1017 S. Boone (SGT Brand’s BBQ) 6-9pm* Jamie Brand Aberdeen 918 RiverView 6-9pm* Conny and Amy Luce Aberdeen 408 W. 2nd St 6-9pm* Roseann Dixon Aberdeen 357 Oak St 6-9pm* Deb Blecha Elma 10th Street Park 6-8pm Elma Fire/Police, FD#5 Hoquiam 1649 Broadway (Riverside Place) 6-8pm Hoquiam 731 Karr Ave 6-9pm Lonnie & Deanna Courts Montesano 8 Fire Station Road (Brady Fire Station) 6pm Brady Volunteer Fire Association Westport Westport City Park 5:30-8:30pm Pacific County Raymond South Fork Landing Park Alder Street & Highway 101 (next to Carriage Museum) 5-8pm

* Events traditionally at this time in the past. Updated if corrected.

We will be updating this list as parties are announced. If you’d like to have your National Night Out event added, email kyle@kxro.com.

If you want to close your neighborhood street or utilize a City Park for a party in Hoquiam during National Night Out, contact Tracy Wood at the City of Hoquiam Community Services Department at 360-538-3970 or twood@cityofhoquiam.com. Signs and barricades are available from the city as needed to close off streets if you need the space for your block party.

The Hoquiam Police Department will be providing free party items to each block party host. To sign up for a block party or to obtain more information regarding this event, please contact Chief Jeff Myers at 360-532-0892 x 105 or jmyers@cityofhoquiam.com.