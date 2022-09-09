National Digital Navigator Corps to include local tribal communities

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) announced 18 grant recipient organizations, who will together launch the National Digital Navigator Corps.

These grants are part of $10 million of support from Google.org, which will go toward hiring community-based digital navigators alongside programmatic and technical support to further develop NDIA’s digital navigator model for rural and Tribal communities.

This includes funds for local tribal nations.

“Digital navigators at the 18 selected sub-grantee organizations will help thousands of residents to gain much-needed access to the internet, devices, and digital skills training. “

The grants, which total more than $6.6 million, are for two-and-a-half year periods and range between $320,540 and $389,840 each, depending on the need and proposal.

“These grants are about more than just funding. By launching the National Digital Navigator Corps, we are extending the digital navigator model to areas of the United States lacking resources,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA. “These digital navigators will open doors to thousands of residents to transform their lives by engaging in online opportunities, including education, workforce, citizen participation, and social activities.”

Seven of the grantees are Tribal-led organizations and an additional three will serve Tribal communities with the grant.

NDIA is partnering closely with AMERIND Critical Infrastructure to engage and support Tribal members of the National Digital Navigator Corps.

“The National Digital Navigator Corps will embed digital inclusion advocates across Indian Country,” said Geoffrey Blackwell, chief strategy officer and general counsel of AMERIND. “This important strategy will address the breadth of inclusion needs where they occur – at home in Native communities – and will help our Tribal Nations take their rightful place in the world through the internet.”

Congratulations to the 18 National Digital Navigator Corps grantees:

Alaska Federation of Natives, AK (Tribal-led)

Cayuse Native Solutions, OR (Tribal-led)

Cherokee Nation (Tribal-led)

Community Broadband Action Network Corp, IA

Community Service Programs of West Alabama, Inc., AL

Computer Reach, PA

Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc., TX

Forest County Broadband Committee, WI (serving Tribal communities)

Gila River Broadcasting Corporation: Digital Connect Initiative, AZ (Tribal-led)

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, OH

Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, CA (Tribal-led)

Lummi Indian Business Council, WA (Tribal-led)

National Digital Equity Center, ME (serving Tribal communities)

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, OH

Pottsboro Area Public Library, TX

Pueblo of Jemez, NM (Tribal-led)

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc., KY

Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor County, WA (serving Tribal communities)

More information is available at digitalinclusion.org.