Nathan “Superman” Stolen on Bellator 220 this weekend

Nathan “Superman” Stolen will return to the Bellator cage this weekend,

On Saturday, April 27, Bellator 220:MacDonald vs Fitch will take place in San Jose, CA and the local fighter will be on the card.

Bellator MMA added Stolen to the main card to face Gaston “The Dreamkiller” Bolanos as the lightweight feature fight.

Stolen steps into the cage with a 7 – 4 – 0 record, according to Sherdog, against the 4-1-0 record of Bolanos.

The fight is on the official card at 145lbs.

Also featured on the card will be Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch for the Welterweight World Title, Ilima-Lei MacFarland vs Veta Atreaga for the Flyweight World Title.

Bellator 220 will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN(pronounced “Da Zone”). Bellator signed a multi-fight deal with the streaming service which features a $19.99 a month subscription.