Nathan “Superman” Stolen fighting for Bellator

Nathan “Superman” Stolen will be fighting for Bellator in September.

The local Aberdeen fighter will be on a fight card for the 2nd largest MMA promotions in the world.

Bellator 205: Curran vs. McKee will take place on September 21, 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The event will be highlighted by former two-time Bellator Featherweight World Champion Pat Curran facing 11-0 AJ McKee.

Stolen will also share the same cage as Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and a number of other top fighters.

At this time it is not known who Stolen will face at the event, and he is currently not listed on the official main or preliminary card.

Stolen posted his announcement on social media that tickets are already on sale, saying,

“come see me fight! Boise isn’t that far away!”

Tickets range from $30 to $150 for the event.

The event will be broadcast live on Paramount Network.

Tickets

https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/centurylinkarena/seats