Naselle poachers start elk season a day early

Two men were arrested for poaching after killing elk a day before hunting season opened.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Police report that two brothers from Naselle “decided that archery elk hunting should open a day earlier earlier for them than the rest of Western Washington”.

In a statement, they say that the men took down two bull elk the day before the season opener. A hunter called police when he went out on opening day was watching a herd and found a gut pile nearby..

After investigating, WDFW Sgt. Ryan John and Officer Paul Jacobson obtained a search warrant to look in a shop building for one elk, but when they opened the door they found a second elk next to the first.

The brothers cooperated with police and the two elk were seized and donated to a non-profit organization. Their hunting equipment was seized as well.

Charges will be filed with the Pacific County Prosecutor.