Naselle poachers start elk season a day early
By KXRO News
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

Two men were arrested for poaching after killing elk a day before hunting season opened.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Police report that two brothers from Naselle “decided that archery elk hunting should open a day earlier earlier for them than the rest of Western Washington”.

In a statement, they say that the men took down two bull elk the day before the season opener. A hunter called police when he went out on opening day was watching a herd and found a gut pile nearby..

After investigating, WDFW Sgt. Ryan John and Officer Paul Jacobson obtained a search warrant to look in a shop building for one elk, but when they opened the door they found a second elk next to the first.

The brothers cooperated with police and the two elk were seized and donated to a non-profit organization. Their hunting equipment was seized as well.

Charges will be filed with the Pacific County Prosecutor.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Accident involving dump truck sends woman to hospital Drug arrests made in Aberdeen Port prepares if Hoquiam is selected for potash facility Work near roundabout will cause delays in Raymond Agencies plan to start translocating mountain goats from the Olympics today Teacher wage in Aberdeen now starts at $47,650
Comments