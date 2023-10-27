MyTOWN Coalition ask for residents to take part in survey regarding local youth substance issues

Hoquiam residents are encouraged to participate in a survey by the MyTOWN Coalition.

According to the local group, they are calling on Hoquiam adults to take part in answering questions to help understand community perceptions of youth drug and alcohol awareness.

The Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative Community Survey for 2023 is live now.

The survey states that it will take between 5-7 minutes to complete and it is completely anonymous.

The survey responses are said to be used to help inform and improve prevention programs for youth.

The survey asks participants how much of a problem a variety of issues are when it comes to youth in 6th-12th grades within the community.

It also asks about risks including; if youth are driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis, how easy it would be for youth to get either intoxicant, what the risks are if youth were to use alcohol or cannabis illegally, and more questions dealing with the local response.

Survey links below:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GHHOEN2023

Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GHHOSP2023