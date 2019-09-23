Museum items returning to Aberdeen today
Aberdeen, WA – A number of items saved following the Aberdeen museum fire will once again be in the town.
The City of Aberdeen announced that artifacts that were recovered following the June 2018 fire that destroyed the museum, Aberdeen Senior Center, and former Coastal Community Action Program, are being returned.
Restoration Management Company had collected any salvageable property following the fire, cleaning the items and placing them in storage at their warehouse in Kent.
Now these items are returning to Aberdeen.
In their release, the City says that now that they have secured a local warehouse space within the Port of Grays Harbor, the items will be stored locally.
Museum consultants working to inventory and clean items as they update the current museum database will be able to do so locally.
The Washington State Archives has documents and photos that had been retrieved the day after the fire and will continue their work on drying and pressing the documents and photos.
For questions on donating to the Aberdeen Museum of History please contact Stacie Barnum, Parks Director at 360-537-3229.