Multiple Project Community Connect projects occurring this month locally

Resources meant to assist those in need are being provided during events this month in both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Project Homeless Connect Grays Harbor will hold their event from 10am to 3pm on Thursday, January 26 at the Aberdeen Senior Center (208 W. Market St, Aberdeen, WA 98520).

Hot meals will be provided at the event, and services that could be available include DSHS and Social Security eligibility screening, information about health care, CCAP assistance, as well as information regarding local food banks, mental health and treatment services, and more.

Haircuts and a limited supply of hygiene supplies and backpacks may be available.

That event will coincide with the 2023 Point-in-Time count of homeless individuals in Grays Harbor. The results of that count would influence allocations for local, state, and federal funding to help people transition into stable housing and prevent homelessness.

In Pacific County, Project Community Connect will be on January 27 in Long Beach, put on by Peninsula Poverty Response.

This is an event that will provide resources for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

That community event will include free lunch, free haircuts, and a number of assistance resources for those in need, as well as specific programs for veterans in the county.

In addition, the SmileMobile will be in Seaview at St. Mary’s Parish (4700 Pacific Way, Seaview, WA 98644) the week of January 23 – 27, 2023.



A dentist and their team will be on site to provide preventive, emergent and dental resources to individuals and families in need.

To schedule an appointment for the dental services, call 888.286.9105. Apple Health (Medicaid) and individuals with no insurance will be accepted.