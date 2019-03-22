Multiple fire districts, departments, and crews respond to large wildfire

Multiple fire districts, departments, and crews responded to a large wildfire this week.

Fire District 5 tells KXRO they were dispatched to a fire along a hillside in the 200 block of Mox Chehalis Road in Malone on Wednesday afternoon at 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, the first unit advised that the fire was in heavy brush creeping up the hill and structures were threatened.

The fire was estimated at 3 acres in size, with the Washington State Department of Natural resources being advised and mutual aid requested from McCleary Fire, Fire District 12, Fire District 1, and Elma Fire.

Fire District 2 was added later as well.

The first arriving brush unit from the districts Malone Station arrived and started protecting the residence at the location.

Fire District 5 says they were able to maintain that protection throughout the firefighting efforts.

The County Roads Department was called and requested to assist in closing the roadway for safety as the fire was along the roadway, and the numerous fire apparatus and crews working the scene were blocking the road.

Resources from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources arrived along with a helicopter for water drops and the Thurston County Wildland Strike Team.

The fire had grown to approximately 30 – 40 acres and had reached the top of the hills side and was continuing along the ridge which was north of the Mox Chehalis Road.

Structural fire engine crews from both Fire District 5 and Elma Fire were requested to assist in creating a safe zone for the homes affected by the fire just before 7:00 pm.

The fire scene was officially turned over to the DNR just after 8:30 p.m. and they had a team and overnight fire watch established.

The road was reopened at about 8:45 p.m. and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos courtesy of GHFD 5