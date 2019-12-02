Multiple earthquakes Sunday brought no concern to Coastal WA
Four earthquakes in Alaska and one in Washington on Sunday brought no risk to coastal Washington.
According to he National Tsunami Warning Center, earthquakes outside Homer, Amchitka, Chignik, and Kodiak City all struck Alaska on Sunday.
The warning center reports all four were separate incidents.
The first quake hit 50 miles W of Homer, Alaska around 4:30 at a 4.7 magnitude.
Later that evening, three notable earthquakes struck in less than an hour and a half.
Around 8:30pm, a 4.8 magnitude quake hit 155 miles SE of Chignik, AK, followed by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake 125 miles SE of Amchitka, AK at around 9pm, and a 4.8 magnitude quake around 9:45p 160 miles SE of Kodiak City, AK.
Also hitting on Sunday was a small earthquake closer to home, hitting near Mount Rainier National Park.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.6 quake hit a spot 13 miles southeast of Packwood at 12:31 p.m. Sunday.
There were no initial reports of damage from that Washington quake.
None of the earthquakes brought any tsunami danger to the Alaska, Washington, or Oregon coastlines.