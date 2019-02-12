Multiple accidents due to snowy weather

There were multiple accidents due to the snowy weather yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that an accident took place about a mile north of Hoquiam on SR 109 at about 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

They say a 48 year old Ocean Shores woman driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan lost traction in the curves and left the road to the right.

The van rolled and the woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of the accident was going too fast for conditions.

Another accident blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 12 yesterday as a truck transporting cars jackknifed in Central Park at about 1:15 p.m. yesterday.

The WSDOT says the westbound lanes were blocked for about a half hour.

There were no injuries reported.

State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson also reported multiple accidents on Twitter yesterday as she said at about 5:00 p.m. in the evening that there were multiple blocking incidents in Grays Harbor.

That included one on SR 12 outside of Oakville and another on SR 8 east of Elma.

Hodgson also reported a few hours later that troopers responded to a roll over, a vehicle down an embankment, and another in a cable barrier.

#GraysHarbor: we have multiple blocking incidents in the county:

▪️SR 108 at MP 5 is closed due to roadway conditions

▪️SR 12 at MP 38 – partially blocked due vehicles

▪️SR 8 MP 4 – Blocked due to a vehicle stuck in a cable barrier. #SlowDown or better yet, #StayHome — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) February 12, 2019