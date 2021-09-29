Mt. Olympus Bridge closed until further notice

The City of Ocean Shores closed the Mt. Olympus Bridge to vehicular traffic on Tuesday due to what Public Works Director Nick Bird called “immediate safety concerns”.
According to Bird, a routine bridge inspection brought to light that “a significant portion of the abutment under the northern approach had eroded” and is reportedly impacting the structural stability of the roadway.
Officials have closed the bridge to vehicular traffic in an effort to minimize risk to public safety.
The bridge will remain closed until the City can make necessary repairs to fortify the structure.
The City tells KXRO that they are working to quickly and safely reopen the bridge.
Mt. Olympus Bridge crosses the Wm C Marr Fishhook Canal on Mt. Olympus Ave SE just north of Discovery Avenue SE and the Coastal Interpretive Center.
Additional information will be published on the City website at www.osgov.com as it becomes available.