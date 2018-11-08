Moving truck strikes car in Long Beach

A U-Haul struck a car in Pacific County.

The Washington State Patrol reports that just before 8am on Wednesday morning, a 50 year old Seaview man was driving a 2018 GMC U-Haul Truck north on State Route 101 in Long Beach.

A driver under the age of 18 was driving south in a 1999 Honda Civic when the U-Haul drove in front of them near 39th Street.

According to WSP, the Seaview man failed to yield, cutting off the Civic

Following the accident, neither driver was injured, but a juvenile passenger in the Civic was taken to Ocean Beach Hospital.

Both vehicles showed reportable damage

The Seaview man was charged for Failure to Yield.