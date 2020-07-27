Motorcycle crash injures man attempting to elude police
Montesano, WA – A Spokane man was injured in a crash after he tried to elude police on his motorcycle yesterday.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that last night just after 7:00 p.m. a 34 year old Spokane man was heading west on SR 12.
They say the man failed to yield to two fully marked State Patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated.
According to the report, the man attempted to exit at Devonshire Rd. and lost control.
The motorcycle then struck the guardrail, and the man was ejected.
The State Patrol says the Devonshire exit was blocked for 2.5 hours.
The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and was charged with Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, and a DUI.