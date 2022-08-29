Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital

A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital.

A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.

According to the report, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the turn at the off ramp on westbound SR 8 at the Mox Chehalis Road, sending both people off the vehicle.

After the accident, both riders and the bike came to rest 20 feet off the roadway at the shoulder.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time, but both saw injuries that sent them to Summit Pacific Medical Center.

The Suzuki motorcycle was totaled in the accident.

The driver was charged with Driving While License Suspended and Negligent Driving.