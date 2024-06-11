More road work to be done in Grays Harbor as part of chip sealing

This summer, the Washington Department of Transportation will be making pavement repairs on several western Washington highways to extend the life of each roadway by five to seven years, and this is in addition to fish passage and other work on local roadways.



From June to September, contractor crews working for WSDOT will chip seal the following sections of US 101, State Route 105, SR 110, and SR 165 in four counties:

Grays Harbor County:

US 101 – 6.5 miles between the Pacific County line to south of Lund Road.

US 101 – 4 miles between south of Lund Road to north of SR 107.

SR 105 – 42.97 miles between Whalebone Way near Westport to southwest of Constantine Way.

Jefferson County :

US 101 – 3 miles between north of Big Quilcene River Bridge to north of Mount Walker Lookout Road.

Clallam County:

SR 110 – 10 miles between US 101 in Forks to La Push Road and Mora Spur Road.

Pierce County:

SR 165 – 3.5 miles between south of Carbon River to south of 112th Street East.

People traveling through the affected areas will see lowered speed limits in work zones and up to 30-minute delays. Highways where the work is occurring will be temporarily reduced to one lane with alternating traffic to accommodate construction activities.

Travelers are encouraged to slow down in work zones, watch for road crews and give them room to safely work.

More information on the chip seal process is available online.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.