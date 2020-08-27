More businesses to receive Aberdeen Small Business Grants
13 Aberdeen businesses will receive funding through the second round of Small Business Grants from the city.
Included among them, Aberdeen Office, Harbor Drug, Harbor Blooms, Rediviva, and Waugh’s which will all relieve $10,000 and other businesses which will see lesser amounts.
While they were removed from the first round of funding due to delinquency on local fees, Grand Heron was added into the second round.
In total, $77,600 was announced on Wednesday.
|BUSINESS NAME
|CURRENT LICENSE
|IN BUSINESS
|B&O TAXES OWED
|UTILITY FEES
|BLDG FEES
|DPBID FEES
|IN CITY LIMITS
|# OF EMPLOYEES
|PROOF OF LOSS
|ELIGIBILITY AMOUNT
|Aberdeen Office
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|8
|Yes
|$10,000.00
|Andy’s Lock & Safe
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|1
|Yes
|$1,171.00
|Atwood Autobody
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|1
|Yes
|$3,755.00
|Bryan & Son’s
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|3.5
|Yes
|$2,796.00
|Cascade Driving School
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|2
|Yes
|
|Crowley Marine
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|5
|Yes
|
|Desert Sun
|YES
|Yes
|Q.2-18, Q1, 2o
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|7
|Yes
|
|Dr. Todd Johnson
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|11
|Yes
|
|Dunsire’s
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|4
|Yes
|$1,560.00
|Grand Heron
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Volunteers
|Yes
|$2,253.00
|Grays Harbor Stamp
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|4
|Yes
|$10,000.00
|Happy at Home
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|7
|Yes
|$3,961.00
|Harbor Accounting Tax
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|1
|Yes
|$3,281.00
|Harbor Blooms
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|7
|Yes
|$10,000.00
|Mount Olympus
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|5
|Yes
|
|NW Collision
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|8
|Yes
|
|Oceana Spa
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|7
|Yes
|
|Rainier Lanes
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|9
|Yes
|$8,823.00
|Rediviva
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|8
|Yes
|$10,000.00
|Steinman Insurance
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|5
|Yes
|
|Tap Room
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|1
|Yes
|
|Tinderbox
|YES
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|No
|No
|Yes
|11
|Yes
|
|Waugh’s
|YES
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|5
|Yes
|$10,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|$77,600.00
To qualify for the funding, the business must be; within city limits, have been in business for one year prior to March 1, 2020, in good financial standing, show they saw a loss of income due to COVID-19, and other requirements.
Eligible businesses could have received up to $10,000, although award amounts are based on the businesses gross revenue losses, Maximum award amounts were set at 30% of the loss amount.
This is the second round of grant funding.
City officials say they originally allocated $200,000 for the grant program. As of the latest grants, more than $155,000 have been designated.