More businesses to receive Aberdeen Small Business Grants

Aug 27, 2020 @ 7:09am

13 Aberdeen businesses will receive funding through the second round of Small Business Grants from the city.

Included among them, Aberdeen Office, Harbor Drug, Harbor Blooms, Rediviva, and Waugh’s which will all relieve $10,000 and other businesses which will see lesser amounts.

While they were removed from the first round of funding due to delinquency on local fees, Grand Heron was added into the second round.

In total, $77,600 was announced on Wednesday. 

BUSINESS NAME CURRENT LICENSE IN BUSINESS B&O TAXES OWED UTILITY FEES BLDG FEES DPBID FEES IN CITY LIMITS # OF EMPLOYEES PROOF OF LOSS ELIGIBILITY AMOUNT
Aberdeen Office YES Yes No No No No Yes 8 Yes $10,000.00
Andy’s Lock & Safe YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 1 Yes $1,171.00
Atwood Autobody YES Yes No No No No Yes 1 Yes $3,755.00
Bryan & Son’s YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 3.5 Yes $2,796.00
Cascade Driving School YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 2 Yes
Crowley Marine YES Yes No No No No Yes 5 Yes
Desert Sun YES Yes Q.2-18, Q1, 2o No No No Yes 7 Yes
Dr. Todd Johnson YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 11 Yes
Dunsire’s YES Yes No No No No Yes 4 Yes $1,560.00
Grand Heron YES Yes No No No No Yes Volunteers Yes $2,253.00
Grays Harbor Stamp YES Yes No No No No Yes 4 Yes $10,000.00
Happy at Home YES Yes No No No No Yes 7 Yes $3,961.00
Harbor Accounting Tax YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 1 Yes $3,281.00
Harbor Blooms YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 7 Yes $10,000.00
Mount Olympus YES Yes No No No No Yes 5 Yes
NW Collision YES Yes No No No No Yes 8 Yes
Oceana Spa YES Yes No No No No Yes 7 Yes
Rainier Lanes YES Yes No No No No Yes 9 Yes $8,823.00
Rediviva YES Yes No No No No Yes 8 Yes $10,000.00
Steinman Insurance YES Yes No No No No Yes 5 Yes
Tap Room YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 1 Yes
Tinderbox YES Yes No N/A No No Yes 11 Yes
Waugh’s YES Yes No No No No Yes 5 Yes $10,000.00
Total $77,600.00

 

To qualify for the funding, the business must be; within city limits, have been in business for one year prior to March 1, 2020, in good financial standing, show they saw a loss of income due to COVID-19, and other requirements.

Eligible businesses could have received up to $10,000, although award amounts are based on the businesses gross revenue losses, Maximum award amounts were set at 30% of the loss amount.

This is the second round of grant funding.

City officials say they originally allocated $200,000 for the grant program. As of the latest grants, more than $155,000 have been designated.

