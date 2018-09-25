Montesano woman killed in accident outside Aberdeen

A woman was killed in an accident that blocked Highway 12 yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 3:00pm yesterday an 87 year old Montesano woman in a 2002 Subaru Outback was on Aberdeen Lake Road and making a left turn to go east on Highway 12.

The State Patrol says that as she pulled out, a 57 year old Humptulips man heading west in a 1993 Ford F-250 was unable to stop and collided with the Subaru.

According to police the woman was deceased at the scene.

The Humptulips man was treated by aid at the scene for his injuries and released.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident that blocked the westbound lanes of the highway for three hours and 25 minutes.

The State Patrol says the cause of the accident was failing to yield right of way by the driver of the Subaru.