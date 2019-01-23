Montesano to ask for state funding for health clinic

The City of Montesano is seeking funding from the state for a clinic.

At the Montesano City Council meeting Tuesday night a motion was brought forward to authorize Mayor Vini Samuel to request legislative funding up to $5,000,000 for the purpose of constructing a health clinic at Montesano.

Mayor Samuel said her goal for the clinic is not only economic development but also bringing more doctors into the area.

Councilman Dan Wood also spoke about the project and what it could mean for the future.

The motion to request the funding was passed unanimously by the council.