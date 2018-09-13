Montesano student with Chickenpox recently

The Montesano school district is warning parents, students, and staff to be wary of Chickenpox.

According to a statement by the district, a student at Montesano Jr/Sr High School was recently diagnosed with Chicken Pox.

No reports were made to KXRO that this is a direct threat to anyone at the school, but the district says that “This is a good reminder for all parents to check your student’s vaccinations to make sure they are up-to-date.”

The district asks anyone who may see Chickenpox symptoms to report to the school nurse for evaluation.

The Centers for Disease Contral and Prevention say that Chickenpox is a very contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It causes a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness, and fever. Chickenpox used to be very common in the United States. Each year, chickenpox caused about 4 million cases, about 10,600 hospitalizations and 100 to 150 deaths.