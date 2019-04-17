Montesano standoff ends with suspect shot and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries

A standoff in Montesano ended with the suspect being shot by officers and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Montesano Police Department tells KXRO that just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday they were called to the 100 block of Academy Street for a suicidal subject.

They say when officers arrived on scene they were able to make verbal contact with a man who appeared to be having mental health issues.

According to police, the man appeared with two swords and charged the officers.

Montesano Police say the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit Team was called out and officers negotiated with the subject for several hours before the subject again charged officers and he was shot.

They say the man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team was called to investigate and review the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.